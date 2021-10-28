BALTIMORE (October 22, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 1,200 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.9% in September. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 65,700 jobs.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector had the largest private-sector jobs growth with 2,400 jobs. Other sectors that experienced growth include Professional and Business Services (700); Manufacturing (300); and Other Services (200).

Sectors that experienced a decline include Education and Health Services (1,500); Financial Activities (1,500); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (1,100); Mining, Logging, and Construction (800); and Information (200).

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.

