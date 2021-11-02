Freight transportation vehicles are part of a fairly lucrative industry. The variety of options makes it possible to order freight transportation across the country. Beginning owners of trucking companies face a difficult task: how to choose the right type of truck.

This question can be answered by familiarizing yourself with common vehicle options prepared by ezlogz.com . The field of use of each of them is different, so it is worth taking a closer look at the best ones. To do this, you will need to decide on your preferred type of trucking and purchase a suitable truck.

Common types of trucking

Every year trucks transport about 10 billion tons, which indicates a high demand for the services. According to preliminary estimates, the demand for trucking vehicles is expected to grow as the industry develops at a rapid pace. Do you want to start your own business? Choose the following in-demand truck types!

Flatbed trucks

The peculiarity of the trailers is that the sidewalls and top are completely absent. The popularity of these trucks is due to the ability to transport any oversized cargo, including parts and construction materials. Belts and tarpaulins are used to protect goods. Fixing tools are needed to secure the position and prevent damage.

Stepped platform trucks

Stepped trucks are in demand due to the possibility to exclude damage to the transported cargo. The presence of a step allows the goods to be positioned slightly lower than intended and prevents contact with bridge abutments. Since the cargo is transported outdoors, you will need to worry about the presence of protection. Limited loading area is the only disadvantage.

Refrigerated trucks

This type of truck is in demand in the food and pharmaceutical industry. In this case, the body includes both walls and a roof. During the transportation of products and medicines, the preferred temperature is maintained, which allows the delivery of goods in proper condition and fit for consumption. Good neighborhood rules will need to be taken into consideration during transportation, but it does not affect profits at all.

Dry vans

The main advantage of trucks is the reliable protection from weather conditions. Rain, snow, and other nasty weather will not affect the goods. Moisture can be excluded thanks to the sidewalls and the top. There is no need to maintain a certain temperature regime.

Dry trucks are often used for transporting furniture, electronics, and more. The prevalence of such vans is due to the level of demand for the service. Transportation of goods in dry vans allows you to increase loading thanks to the closed type of body.

Auto Carrier

This type of truck is popular among trucking companies. Cars and other vehicles are transported only by this type. Wheel locking systems and securing straps are used to protect goods. Rain protection is provided by the presence of a roof.

Tipper trailer

The truck is equipped with a lifting device, thanks to which the unloading of bulk materials takes a minimum amount of time. The elevator allows you to tilt the body at a convenient angle and unload. The tipper trailer is not a popular truck, so it is possible to get great deals quite often.

Road tanker

These trucks are used to transport liquids (most often gasoline). The body is represented by a closed long cylinder. Thus it is possible to exclude the entry of debris, raindrops, or snow. To load, hatches are used, which are located in the upper part.

