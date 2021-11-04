PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Nov. 3, 2021 – Due to recent storms and coastal flooding, the Calvert County Solid Waste Division will allow citizens to drop off wood from damaged piers, un-bagged leaves, limbs, branches, and logs no larger than 5 feet in length, for free at the Appeal Landfill.

Debris drop-off will be available beginning today, Wednesday, Nov. 3 through Wednesday, Nov. 10, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Firewood will not be accepted. Storm-damaged housing materials such as sheetrock or flooring materials are accepted at the Appeal Landfill, but standard fees apply.

This event is for residents only. All commercial customers are advised that chargeable rates will apply, and debris can only be disposed of at the Appeal Landfill. After Nov. 10, citizens can drop off tree and yard debris at the Appeal Landfill but will be charged a disposal fee.

Citizens can visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/SolidWasteandRecycling for landfill and convenience center locations, hours of operation, and accepted materials.

