Out of an abundance of caution, the Pat Carpenter Holiday Parade will not be held this year. Due to a large number of participants and the continuing threat of COVID19, the parade coordinator has decided to cancel the event, but promises the 2022 parade will be the biggest and best parade yet!

No need to worry though because the Town of North Beach will be lit up like a shining star and we will do our best to make this a festive holiday season! We are planning our Light up the Town event on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 7 pm. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be there to kick off Christmas and to take pictures with the children.

Additionally, Santa’s elves are working on the details for other pop-up “mini-events” to continue the holiday cheer through the end of the year!

Stay tuned for more information from the North Pole, or even better, North Beach!

