Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has partnered with the Charles County Department of Health to host free COVID-19 vaccine clinics for children ages 5 and older at area schools. Registration for the below clinics is available at https://charlescountycovid.org/vaccine-registration/.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and take place in either the listed school’s gymnasium or cafeteria. CCPS does not require any student or staff member to be vaccinated for COVID-19.

Families can register children ages 5 and older for the following clinics.

Monday, Nov. 8, 5 to 7:30 p.m., T.C. Martin Elementary School, 6315 Oliver Shop Road, Bryantown, MD 20617.

T.C. Martin Elementary School, 6315 Oliver Shop Road, Bryantown, MD 20617. Tuesday, Nov. 9, 5 to 7:30 p.m., Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, 9275 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662.

Mt. Hope/Nanjemoy Elementary School, 9275 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy, MD 20662. Wednesday, Nov. 10, 4 to 8 p.m., Theodore G. Davis Middle School, 2495 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Parents with questions about the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine or the clinics should call the health department at 301-609-6717 or their child’s family doctor. Details about future clinics for children will be released as dates, times and locations are finalized.

