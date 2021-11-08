MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – The second-seeded St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team had their four-game win streak snapped Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the 2021 United East Conference Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament. St. Mary’s College (10-6-3) dropped a heartbreaking 1-0 decision to third-seeded Penn State Berks (8-8-2), ending the Seahawks’ 2021 campaign.

How It Happened

Berks struck first in the opening minutes of the game as the Nittany Lions converted on their first corner kick of the game. Emily Clapper sent the ball into the box where it found Mary King. King didn’t even allow the ball to touch the ground before ripping a high shot that beat first-year goalie Kylie Wells (Middletown, Pa./Middletown) in the fifth minute of the game.

The Seahawks had back-to-back on-target goals over a five-minute span midway through the first half but Savannah McNeal was there to make both stops.

Clapper had a scoring opportunity of her own in the 38th minute but Wells was able to deny it to send St. Mary’s College into halftime down just one goal.

The Seahawks earned six second-half corners but could not generate any meaningful offense from them.

Three of Berks’ four second-half shots were on frame but Wells was up to the challenge again and again.

Inside the Box Score

In the end, the Nittany Lions put up a 10-3 (6-2) shot advantage while St. Mary’s College posted a 6-2 margin in corner kicks.

Kylie Wells taking a goal kick vs. Eastern Mennonite (9.8.21)

Credit: Bill Wood

Top Performers

First-year forward Ella Raines (Severna Park, Md./Severna Park) paced the Seahawks with two shots while sophomore midfielder Flor Katz-Starr (Huntingtown, Md./Calvert) took the team’s other shot.

Wells finished the afternoon with five stops to end her first-year campaign with a 7-2-2 record.

Clapper led Berks with three shots while King and Adriana Lepera each had two.

Notes

St. Mary’s College wrapped the regular season on a four-game win streak and with an unbeaten conference mark of 6-0-2 in its inaugural season in the United East Conference.

This is the first time in women’s soccer program history that the Seahawks have posted an unbeaten conference record.

And just for the third time in program history, the Seahawks will be the No. 2 seed in a conference tournament.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Season Complete

