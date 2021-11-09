PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Nov. 9, 2021–The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sharon Strand as the county government director of the Department of Finance & Budget. Strand has extensive experience in both the government and private sectors. Most recently, she held a leadership role with Calvert County Government as the deputy director of accounting where she focused on managing accounting operations, preparing financial reports, and overseeing data in accounting systems and financial reporting for accuracy, integrity, and compliance.

“Sharon has moved up the ranks of Calvert County Government, proving her expertise time and time again in financial accountability and reporting,” said BOCC President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance. “We are pleased to have her level of expertise contributing to maintaining a high level of fiscal responsibility on behalf of Calvert County citizens.”

“Sharon is an excellent selection for this position, as she has worked many years with Calvert County Government and also brings experience from the private sector,” said County Administrator Mark Willis. “Her leadership skills, experience in finance, and collaborative approach will be a tremendous asset to Calvert County Government, the BOCC, and citizens.”

Prior to joining Calvert County Government, Strand worked in the accounting field for a prominent property management company for 18 years. She joined the county government in 2008 as a capital projects analyst was promoted in 2010 to accounting supervisor and again in 2018 to deputy director of accounting. Strand holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Maryland and is a member of the national and local Government Finance Officers Association. She has resided in Calvert County since 2001 and currently lives in Saint Leonard with her husband and family.

