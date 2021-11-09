FAIRFAX STATION, VA– The St. Mary’s Rowing team geared up for their final competition of the 2021 fall season on Saturday at the Head of Occoquan. The meet was hosted at the Sandy Run Regional Park in Fairfax Station Virginia. St. Mary’s competed in four different events for the day but did not come home with the results they wanted.

One Boat Getting an Early Start on the Water



How it Happened

Men’s Rowing competed in four events. 01B: Men’s Lightweight 1X 03A: Collegiate Varsity Men’s 8+ 06A: Collegiate Frosh/Novice Men’s 8+ 07A: Men’s Collegiate Varsity 4+

Andrew Seitzman opened the competition for the Seahawks in the Men’s Lightweight 1X. Seitzman finished last at 24:59.40.

opened the competition for the Seahawks in the Men’s Lightweight 1X. Seitzman finished last at 24:59.40. The second race for the Seahawks proved to be just as tough as the Collegiate Varsity Men’s 8+ finished ninth of 11 teams competing. The Hawks crossed the finish in 19:26.63.

Event 06A was the best showing so far for the St. Mary’s Men. Finishing right behind rivals Cathloic University, St. Mary’s took home seventh place among the 12 teams competing.

The Seahawks competed in the Men’s Collegiate Varsity 4+ to close out the day. St. Mary’s took home a second ninth place finish at 20:52.79. Andrew Seitzman led his team at cox to beat Susquehanna who finished in last.

Up Next

Men’s rowing closes their fall campaign with a lot to learn going into their next season. Though the team did not walk away with the results they’d hoped, the Seahawks showed a strong and consistent presence on race day and are ready to put in the work for next season.

