ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team continued to roll through its schedule with two more victories at the Aquatics Center at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Saturday afternoon, improving to 5-0 at home.
The Seahawks (5-1) defeated Stevenson University (0-5), 147-25, and handed McDaniel College (1-5) a 103-92 setback. Sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) paced St. Mary’s College on the day with three wins.
How It Happened
- Kidd picked up three individual wins as she touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.72 and then claimed first place in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.37. Her final victory came in the 100 freestyle as Kidd won the event in 55.92.
- Senior captain Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point) led off the winning 200 medley relay and then captured the 200 backstroke in 2:19.32. Krell also added a second-place finish as the second leg of the 200 freestyle relay.
- Anchoring the winning 200 medley was senior Leila McCloskey (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) and then McCloskey won the 50 freestyle in 26.15. She also led off the second-place 200 freestyle relay.
- Senior Christina Bonass (Chestertown, Md./Kent County) was part of the triumphant 200 medley relay as the second leg before anchoring the second-place 200 freestyle relay.
- Junior Christina Trnkus (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) swam the third leg of the winning 200 medley relay before finishing second in the 200 butterfly in 2:23.79. She ended the meet as the third leg of the second-place 200 freestyle relay.
- The 200 breaststroke was won by senior captain Bailey Edgren (Canton, Conn./Canton) in 2:39.40 followed by sophomore Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown) in second in 2:47.13.
- Milner picked up a third-place finish in the 1000 freestyle in 13:11.97 while first-year Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.) placed third in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.87.
- First-year Tansy Thorogood (Ellicott City, Md./Mount Hebron) earned a third-place finish in the 200 butterfly behind Trnkus in 2:40.20.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Nov. 12 vs. Mary Washington (5-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md./MPOARC Aquatics Center – 6:00 p.m.