ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team continued to roll through its schedule with two more victories at the Aquatics Center at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Center Saturday afternoon, improving to 5-0 at home.

The Seahawks (5-1) defeated Stevenson University (0-5), 147-25, and handed McDaniel College (1-5) a 103-92 setback. Sophomore Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales) paced St. Mary’s College on the day with three wins.

Bailey Edgren doing the breaststroke vs. Marymount (4.2.21)

Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Kidd picked up three individual wins as she touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.72 and then claimed first place in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.37. Her final victory came in the 100 freestyle as Kidd won the event in 55.92.

picked up three individual wins as she touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.72 and then claimed first place in the 200 individual medley in 2:19.37. Her final victory came in the 100 freestyle as won the event in 55.92. Senior captain Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point) led off the winning 200 medley relay and then captured the 200 backstroke in 2:19.32. Krell also added a second-place finish as the second leg of the 200 freestyle relay.

(Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point) led off the winning 200 medley relay and then captured the 200 backstroke in 2:19.32. also added a second-place finish as the second leg of the 200 freestyle relay. Anchoring the winning 200 medley was senior Leila McCloskey (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) and then McCloskey won the 50 freestyle in 26.15. She also led off the second-place 200 freestyle relay.

(Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) and then won the 50 freestyle in 26.15. She also led off the second-place 200 freestyle relay. Senior Christina Bonass (Chestertown, Md./Kent County) was part of the triumphant 200 medley relay as the second leg before anchoring the second-place 200 freestyle relay.

(Chestertown, Md./Kent County) was part of the triumphant 200 medley relay as the second leg before anchoring the second-place 200 freestyle relay. Junior Christina Trnkus (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) swam the third leg of the winning 200 medley relay before finishing second in the 200 butterfly in 2:23.79. She ended the meet as the third leg of the second-place 200 freestyle relay.

(Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) swam the third leg of the winning 200 medley relay before finishing second in the 200 butterfly in 2:23.79. She ended the meet as the third leg of the second-place 200 freestyle relay. The 200 breaststroke was won by senior captain Bailey Edgren (Canton, Conn./Canton) in 2:39.40 followed by sophomore Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown) in second in 2:47.13.

(Canton, Conn./Canton) in 2:39.40 followed by sophomore (Middletown, Md./Middletown) in second in 2:47.13. Milner picked up a third-place finish in the 1000 freestyle in 13:11.97 while first-year Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va.) placed third in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.87.

picked up a third-place finish in the 1000 freestyle in 13:11.97 while first-year (Fredericksburg, Va.) placed third in the 500 freestyle in 6:01.87. First-year Tansy Thorogood (Ellicott City, Md./Mount Hebron) earned a third-place finish in the 200 butterfly behind Trnkus in 2:40.20.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Nov. 12 vs. Mary Washington (5-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md./MPOARC Aquatics Center – 6:00 p.m.

Like this: Like Loading...