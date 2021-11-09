FREDERICK, MD– The Women’s Basketball team had a slow start to their 2021 campaign Saturday night. The non-conference match proved to be difficult for the Seahawks, ending in a hard loss to Hood College.

How it Happened

Excited to start their season off, the Seahawks came out strong and scored four points out the gate to take the lead. However, Hood answered quickly and went on a 13 point streak to pull away from the Seahawks. St. Mary’s would not get much breathing room from the Blazers. They held the Hawks to 8 points, while Hood notched 21 points to close the first quarter.

The Seahawks came back at the start of the second quarter, putting pressure on the Blazers. Though St. Mary gave a strong effort, Hood was able to win the quarter, scoring 15 points against St. Mary’s 10.

St. Mary’s came out quick after half time, closing the gap between the Blazers. Stephanie Howell was a key player for the Hawks, putting up 5 of the 13 points during the third quarter. Though a strong effort, it was not enough to stop the Blazers. Hood finishes the third quarter with a 24 point lead.

Hood came in leading the quarter and did not let up; A difficult quarter then ensued for St. Marys. The Seahawks were only able to score 6 points against Hood's 18 points. Hood College took the game with the winning score of 73-37.

Stephanie Howell Looking for a Pass



Inside the Box Score

Stephanie Howell led the charge for the Hawks in points, netting nine of the 37 scored. Cassidy Kupchinskas and Amira Whitaker each added six.

Whitaker executed the lone 3 point shot for the Seahawks Saturday night. Eleven attempts were made throughout the match.

Up Next

St. Mary’s will be traveling to Westminster, MD to compete in the Rebecca Martin Memorial Tip-Off Tournament. They will compete against Catholic at 6 pm Nov. 12th, followed by either the championship or a consolation game on Nov. 13th. The championship game will take place at 2 pm, while the consolation is slated for 4 pm.

