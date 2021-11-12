LANCASTER, Pa. –The Atlantic East Conference office released the 2021 All-Atlantic East Conference Field Hockey Teams Thursday morning and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team landed six on the all-conference teams plus claimed three of the four major awards.

Sixth-year head coachJessica Lanhamand her coaching staff were named the Atlantic East Coaching Staff of the Year in their inaugural competitive season in the league. They led the Seahawks to the regular-season conference title with an undefeated record of 5-0 as well as a runner-up finish in the Atlantic East Conference Championship Tournament.

This is Lanham’s first-ever career Coach of the Year award and second overall for the Seahawks field hockey program as Megan Block picked up the Capital Athletic Conference Coach of the Year honor in 2007.

Assistant Coach Sam Keating (l.) and Head Coach Jessica Lanham

Senior Sophie Carlson (Churchville, Md./C. Milton Wright) was voted the Atlantic East Defensive Player of the Year. This is just the second Player of the Year award collected by St. Mary’s College in field hockey as Emily Smithson ’09 nabbed CAC Player of the Year honors in 2008.

Sophie Carlson

First-year Charlotte Horn (Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern) picked up the Atlantic East Rookie of the Year award. Horn becomes just the fourth Seahawk to earn the Rookie of the Year award, joining Lauriann Parker ’13, Paige Decker ’15, and Brady Wolf ’17, who all notched the honor back in the CAC.

Charlotte Horn

Additionally,CarlsonandHorn, along with senior captainGabrielle Corder(Centreville, Md./Queen Anne’s County), and sophomoresAnna Eaton(Silver Spring, Md./James H. Blake) andAudrey Dickens(Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) were named to the All-Atlantic East First Team while seniorErika Schutt(Vestal, N.Y./Vestal) garnered second-team honors.

Carlson and Corder are repeat honorees while Horn, Eaton, Dickens, and Schutt are all first-time postseason honorees. Six all-conference selections match the program-high set back in 2007; however, five First Team picks are the most-ever since four in 2007.







(l-r.): Gabrielle Corder, Anna Eaton, Audrey Dickens, Erika Schutt



