The Board of Education of Charles County met Nov. 9, 2021, for its regular meeting. A complete meeting agenda is posted on Board Docs here. Board meetings are streamed live at www.ccboe.com and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd/videos.

Important meeting updates

2021 Independent Financial Audit

Assistant Superintendent of Fiscal Services Karen Acton provided an update on the fiscal year 2021 independent financial audit. William Early Jr., Principal with CliftonLarsonAllen, LLP, shared with the Board that the results of the audit were favorable for CCPS with no findings. Mr. Early also explained fund balance monies and the need to maintain a reserve for emergencies. He also shared that financial auditors must have no associations with the school system, management or Board of Education members. CCPS undergoes a financial audit annually. A copy of the full audit reported is posted here.

Fall Assessments, i-Ready program

Steve Roberts, director of accountability, and Karen Peters, coordinator of testing for CCPS, provided an update on fall assessments and the new i-Ready program CCPS is using to assess student levels in math and reading. Highlights of the presentation included an overview of the assessment timeline for students, how staff and teachers are using diagnostic assessment data to program targeted instruction for students, how current data is analyzed against assessment benchmarks, and data reports available to share with student families. The complete presentation is posted here.

Instructional Programs to Support Students Impacted by the Pandemic

Kevin Lowndes, deputy superintendent, led a presentation about the school system’s plan to support student learning impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic school closures. Lowndes was joined by Meighan Hungerford, director of elementary education, and Melissa Miesowitz, director of secondary education. The panel shared a three-year plan that includes multiple layers of support for students. Staff explained how class time is being used for elementary and middle school students to both accelerate learning in core instruction areas such as math and English/language arts, and also target individual needs during small-group instruction. The panel also shared information on how CCPS is using i-Ready data to plan and discussed extended learning opportunities available for students who need additional support outside of the regular school day. Joining the panel was Kevin Jackson, principal of Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, who shared with the Board information about two programs in place at Jenifer to support students as they transition back to in-person learning. The complete presentation is posted here.

Project Status Update

Assistant Superintendent of Supporting Services Mike Heim provided an update on CCPS construction and renovation projects. Heim’s update included progress on the renovations at Dr. Gustavus Brown Elementary School and Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, and also a review of future planned projects included in the state and local funding/Capital Improvements Plan (CIP). The complete report is posted online.

Superintendent’s Amended Middle School Redistricting Proposal

Mr. Heim, along with Steve Andritz, director of planning and construction, and Brad Snow, director of transportation, shared an update about Superintendent Navarro’s middle school redistricting recommendation of Proposal A with amendments. Amendments to the plan Navarro asked the Board to approve last month included moving students living in blocks 3971 and 3451 from Milton M. Somers Middle School to Piccowaxen Middle School. With the recommended amendments, Proposal A moves a smaller overall number of students. The Board took action on the amended proposal and it was approved in a vote of 4 to 2 (one Board member was absent from the meeting, and the Student Member is not eligible to vote on redistricting). The middle school redistricting takes effect at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. Review the approved amended proposal here.

New Business

The Board discussed and acted on one item under new business, suspension of Board policies. CCPS staff attorney Eric Schwartz recommended the Board continue the suspension of language in Board Policy 6431 through the fall season. The Board approved the recommendation in a vote of 5 to 2 (Student Member vote was affirmative, and one Board member was absent from the meeting). A copy of the recommendation is posted here.

Recognition

The Board recognized five students and four staff members from Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer, Dr. Samuel A. Mudd and William B. Wade elementary schools, Matthew Henson Middle School and the Robert D. Stethem Educational Center.

Action Items

The Board approved the following items.

Minutes from October Board meetings.

Personnel.

Middle School Redistricting

