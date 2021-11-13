Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) launched a COVID-19 interactive data dashboard on the school system website today, Friday, Nov. 12, at https://www.ccboe.com/index.php/covid-19-dashboard.

The dashboard features data on positive COVID-19 cases reported to CCPS from students and staff since the start of the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 30. Data includes cases reported to CCPS with a lab-confirmed positive result and is updated weekly on Fridays. Dashboard users can view data by date and school, center or CCPS building.

COVID-19 data is based upon the date the positive case was reported to CCPS. The information only reflects the raw number of cases reported to the CCPS Office of School Safety and Security. The information cannot be used to determine when a positive person was last in a CCPS building or if the person was contagious in the building.

A video tutorial featuring a demonstration of how to use the dashboard is posted on the website. The website also features a dashboard instruction sheet in both English and Spanish.

The website features a feedback form community members can use to help CCPS ensure the dashboard is user-friendly.

The dashboard replaces the Charles County daily COVID-19 intel bulletin. Case notification letters will continue to be shared to affected school communities as a positive student and staff cases are identified.

The bulletin listed CCPS staff and student COVID-19 positive case data, but also data publicly reported by both the Maryland Department of Health and the Charles County Department of Health.

Community members interested in following state and county data trends can visit the websites below.

