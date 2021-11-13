VisitHearth and Homeat Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) on November 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., where you and your family can explore the skills that allowed people over three hundred years ago to weather the cold and survive. The annual event this year centers around chickens and their contribution to culinary appetites.

Guests of HSMC can walk through the outdoor exhibits to take part in many activities and learn about the different cultures that inhabited the area. At the Woodland Indian Hamlet, seasonal tasks include preparing food for winter storage and processing deer parts for tools and clothing. Those visiting the Tobacco Plantation can help prepare a mid-day meal over an open hearth or hear how the English diet changed upon arrival in what was to be called Maryland. In Town Center, learn how an “ordinary” dinner is made while discovering the businesses “around town.” Down atMarylandDove, watch galley cooking of “ships fare,” and discover what foods were imported to this area in the 1600s.

Guests are encouraged to lend a hand and stir a pot or two and will be able to take home a free recipe booklet to re-create foods enjoyed centuries ago.

Hearth and Home will take place at Historic St. Mary’s City on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30, 2019. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, $6 for students, and free for those 5 years and under and HSMC Friends members. Guests contributing a non-perishable food item will receive a $1 discount off admission benefiting Southern Maryland Food Bank. Tickets are available for purchase on the day of the event at either the HSMC Visitor Center or The Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary. The address for the Visitor Center is 18751 Hogaboom Lane, St. Mary’s City, Maryland 20686.

Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology dedicated to telling the diverse stories of early Tidewater Maryland. For more information about the museum contact the Visitor Center at 240-895-4990 or email info@stmaryscity.org.

Like this: Like Loading...