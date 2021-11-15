The Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad will be bringing Santa Claus into your Neighborhood through the dates of December 2 to December 17. Santa will be riding on a big red firetruck sleigh! An Ambulance will occasionally lead, playing Christmas songs on their PA system.
Santa Runs will begin between 5:30 – 6:30PM and may last up until 9:00 PM. We ask that if you live in a small court or cul-de-sac, please come to the road that intersects your street when you hear music and sirens. Our crews will cover the streets listed below.
Please check the following schedule to see if Santa Claus will be available in your subdivision. Unfortunately, we are not able to cover every street and road in our first due area.
If you have any questions, please contact Station 2 at (301) 884-4709 or click here to e-mail us. On behalf of the Officers and Members of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, we thank you for your support and wish everyone a very safe and Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
|Thursday, December 2
Cox Drive
Beverly Drive
Asher Road
Mill Seat Drive
Newlands Street
Oxley Drive
Tanyard Drive
Yowaiski Mill Road
Bosse Drive
E Lakeland Drive
Tin Top School Road
Marjon Court
Aviation Yacht Club Road
Golf Course Drive
Army Navy Drive
Hills Drive
Friday. December 3
Mechanicsville Road
Feather Court
Gosling Court
Guy Farm Road
Avonlea Court
Green Gables Court
Zane Court
Erin Drive
Dublin Court
Lawrence Adams Drive
E Theresa Court
Cecilia Court
Frischoltz Court
Harrow Hills Court
Gardiner Court
Saturday, December 4
Burning Oaks Drive
Hidden Acres Court
Majestic Oak Court
Holly Bank Drive
John Wayne Court
True Grit Court
T Wood Drive
George Drive
Troy Court
Timothy Court
Mt Sterling Court
East Cusic Court
West Cusic Court
Sunday, December 5
Birch Manor Circle
Birch Manor Drive
Marion Drive
Forest Hall Drive
Woodridge Drive
St. Thomas Drive
Foley Mattingly Road
Jacqueline Street
Grandview Haven Drive
Harmony View Street
Grandview Street
Laurel Circle
Festoon Ct.
Woodside Ct
Thursday, December 9
Old Village Road
St. Marys Avenue
Harrisburg Court
Cedar View Court
Hidden Pond Court
Reeves Road
Valley Wood Court
Ben Oaks Drive
Persimmon Creek Road
Flora Corner Road
Flora Way
Hill Street
Hancock Drive
Burroughs Court
MultiFlora Court
Friday, December 10
Livingston Drive
Barbara Court
Dandelion Drive
Laura Court
Shannon Court
Greenhead Drive
Wood Duck Court
4 Seasons Drive
Oakleaf Circle
Hill and Dale Drive
Autumnwood Drive
Parlett Morgan Road
|Saturday, December 11
Charlotte Hall Road
Gershwin Road
Bach Drive
Handel Drive
Mohawk Drive
Mohawk Court / Pueblo Way
Mt. Wolf Road *To where the pavement ends only*
Indian Creek Drive
Seminole Lane
Apache Road
Comanche Lane
Iroquois Lane
Cheyenne Court
White Drive
Hunter Court
Chappelear Drive
Pleasant View Drive
Vinessa Court
Walter Court
Serenity Lane
Sunday, December 12
Laurel Ridge Drive
Jennifer Drive
Overlook Court
Arlington Drive
Eldorado Farm Lane
Finch Court
Edinborough Drive
West Edinview Court
East Edinview Court
Wanda Lane
Thursday, December 16
Golden Beach Road, Starting at the “T”
Oak Acres Drive
Hickory Drive
Donna Drive
Cheryl Court
Holly Drive
Huntt Road
Dudley Road
Old Golden Beach Road
Summit Hill Drive
Summit Court
Suite Landing Road
Thomas Drive
Shaw Court
Melissa Court
Pocahontas Drive
Blackfoot Drive
Hiawatha Court
Moccasin Court
Coshise Court
Oak Road
Jarell Drive
Gunther Court
Mason Drive
Vincent Circle
Walnut Circle
Ann Circle
Therese Circle
Daniel Circle
Richard Circle
Dogwood Circle
Birch Circle
Claire Circle
Friday, December 17
Golden Beach Road
Therese Circle
Dogwood Circle
Crosswoods Drive
Dockser Drive
Shore View Drive
Waterview Drive
Burton Road
Bay Drive
Washington Road
Beach Drive