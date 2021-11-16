NEWVILLE, PA — After a historic season, St. Mary’s Women’s Cross Country team competed in the final race of 2021. The Seahawks raced in the 8k distance for their regional race. With 31 total teams, the race would prove to be filled with strong competition. At the end of the day, St. Mary’s would claim a 23rd place team finish with a final score of 665 points.

Madeleine Blaisdell Breaking Away From Competitors

Johns Hopkins took first place with 20 points while Dickinson took second with 88 points and a clock time of 1:59:19.3. Carnegie Mellon also scored 88 points but had the slower total clock time of 2:00:44.4 to finish third place.

Top Performers

The top five Men’s Seahawks were Madeleine Blaisdell , Grace Dillingham , Kendal Eldridge , Lauren Sapp ,and Amy Forsbacka .

Blaisdell blazed the course for the Hawks and scored 49th place with a time of 25:23.3, finishing 52nd overall. Eldridge came up next for St. Mary’s at 28:00.0 in 145th place and scoring 141st. Sapp crossed the finish line just 50 seconds later at 28:50.7 in 156th scoring place. In a time that couldn’t possibly get closer, Dillingham finished in 157th scoring at 28:50.8. Forsbacka would round out the top five for the Seahawks, taking 170th place overall and scoring 164th.

Blythe Petit and Isabel Hermans would be the last two runners to add scoring finishes for the Seahawks today. Petit came in at 173rd and Hermans at 177th.

There were 218 runners competing in today’s regional meet.

Coming Up

This will mark the close of the 2021 season for the Seahawks Women’s Cross Country Team. 2021 was a historic season for this program which earned their first Conference Title and many additional teams and individual accolades.

