(Indian Head, Maryland) – On Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at approximately 5:53 p.m., Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 344 (Chicamuxen Road) in the area of Maryland Route 425 for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP CRASH Team indicates a 2013 Nissan Altima operated by Andre Siron Johnson, (52 yoa) of Marbury, Maryland was traveling southbound on Maryland Route 224 south of Maryland Route 425. At the same time, a 2017 Toyota Rav4 operated by Victoria Lynn Davis, (44 yoa) of La Plata, Maryland was traveling on northbound Maryland Route 224 south of Maryland Route 425. For reasons still under investigation, the Nissan entered the northbound lane and collided off-set head-on with the Toyota.

Mr. Johnson was pronounced deceased at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center. Ms. Davis was airlifted by MSP Helicopter Trooper 2 to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Preliminary factors appear to be driver error and alcohol.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231.

The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. (21-MSP-046975)

