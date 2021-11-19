WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced the launch of improved identity verification and sign-in process that enables more people to securely access and use IRS online tools and applications.

Taxpayers using the new mobile-friendly verification procedure can gain entry to existing IRS online services such as the:

Additional IRS applications will transition to the new method over the next year.

“Identity verification is critical to protect taxpayers and their information. The IRS has been working hard to make improvements in this area, and this new verification process is designed to make IRS online applications as secure as possible for people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “To help taxpayers and the tax community, we are improving the accessibility of online tools that help families manage their Child Tax Credit, check on their IRS accounts and securely perform other routine tasks online.”

The new process can reach more people through the expanded use of identity documents and increased help desk assistance for taxpayers who encounter a problem when attempting to verify their identity online. Developed under the Secure Access Digital Identity initiative (SADI), the new process complies with a federal mandate.

To provide verification services, the IRS is using ID.me, a trusted technology provider. The new process is one more step the IRS is taking to ensure that taxpayer information is provided only to the person who legally has a right to the data.

The IRS also integrated this new account-creation process into some applications used by tax professionals, including those used to request powers of attorney or tax information authorizations online using Tax Pro Account or to submit Forms 2848 and 8821 online.

Accessing IRS tools

When accessing the tools listed above, taxpayers will be asked to sign in with an ID.me account. People who already have IRS usernames may continue to use their credentials from the old system to sign in until summer 2022 but are prompted to create an ID.me account as soon as possible. Anyone with an existing ID.me account from the Child Tax Credit Update Portal, or from another government agency, can sign in with their existing credentials.

To verify their identity with ID.me, taxpayers need to provide a photo of an identity document such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport. They’ll also need to take a selfie with a smartphone or a computer with a webcam. Once their identity has been verified, they can securely access IRS online services.

Taxpayers who need help verifying their identity or submitting a support ticket can visit the ID.me IRS Help Site

