OWINGS MILLS, Md. – Four starters scored in double figures Saturday evening as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team competed in the Pride of Maryland hosted by Stevenson University. St. Mary’s College (0-2) took on No. 14 Johns Hopkins University (3-1), falling 75-53 as Johns Hopkins outscored the Seahawks, 43-23, in the second half.

How It Happened

Following sophomore forward Gary Grant’s (Washington, D.C./Thomas Stone [Md.]) driving layup for the game’s first bucket, Johns Hopkins went on a 12-2 run to lead by eight five minutes into the game.

Junior guard Jordan Goodwin (Baltimore, Md./Milford Mill) led the charge for St. Mary’s College, sparking a 23-11 run over the next 11 minutes to give the Seahawks a 30-27 lead – their biggest of the game – with 2:20 remaining in the first half. Goodwin put up 11 points in the run on the strength of three three-pointers while first-year guard Olumide Lewis (Greenbelt, Md./Eleanor Roosevelt) added eight as Lewis dropped a pair of three-point buckets.

Hopkins heated up from downtown in the second half, draining three three-pointers to balloon its two-point halftime lead into a double-digit margin within the first five minutes of the half. The Blue Jays would lead by as many as 25 with 2:06 remaining.

St. Mary’s College never threatened in the final 20 minutes as the Seahawks’ shooting from beyond the arc cooled down considerably and Goodwin and Lewis were limited to two points each.

Jordan Goodwin dribbling vs. Catholic (11.14.21) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks made 6-of-11 three-pointers in the first half but only hit 2-of-9 in the second half while Johns Hopkins went from 3-of-16 (.188) to 7-of-14 (.500) to distance themselves from the visitors.

The offensive play off the bench was lacking for St. Mary’s College as six reserves combined for just four points.

Goodwin , Lewis , and Grant tallied 13 points each to pace the Seahawks while first-year forward Isaiah Eggleston (Rocky Mount, Va./Carlisle) added 10.

Delaney finished with game-highs of 18 points and five assists while Tom Quarry came in with 13 points to lead Johns Hopkins to its third straight win.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Nov. 23 at Hampden-Sydney (3-0) – Hampden-Sydney, Va. / Kirby Field House – 7:00 p.m.

