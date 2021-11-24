PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Nov. 23, 2021–The Calvert County Health Department will relocate the current COVID-19 vaccination clinic site from the Calvert County Industrial Park to the Fox Run Shopping Center located at 713 Solomons Island Road N. in Prince Frederick. Beginning Monday, Nov. 29, vaccination clinics will be held daily from noon to 3 p.m. The new location will offer individuals more convenient access to COVID-19 vaccination services.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available as supply allows. This includes booster doses, additional doses, and doses for children ages 5 to 11.

Residents can schedule appointments online at CalvertCountyCovid19.com/vaccination or by calling the Calvert County COVID-19 vaccine information call center at 410-535-0218 on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Individuals must bring proof of prior vaccination to their appointment to receive a booster or third dose. Citizens may view and print copies of their immunization records through the Maryland MyIR website at https://md.myir.net.

For health questions regarding COVID-19 and vaccinations, residents should call their primary care providers. Many health care providers, hospitals, and pharmacies also offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics; search for all vaccine providers near you at Coronavirus.Maryland.gov/pages/vaccine.

