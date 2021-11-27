On November 26, 2021, at approximately 3:33 p.m., Deputies with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Barreda Blvd. and Chestnut Drive in Lusby, MD.

Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2008 Toyota Camry was traveling north on Barreda Blvd and according to witnesses, lost control, crossed the double yellow line, and struck a tree. The operator of the vehicle was identified as Cory D. Angelo Zelonis, 18 of Lusby, MD. Zelonis was found suffering serious injuries and was transported to CalvertHealth where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to please contact Sgt. T. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team at (410) 535-2800 or Thomas.Phelps@calvertcountymd.gov .

