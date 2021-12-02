PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 2, 2021 – The Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a public meeting to receive input for the planning and construction of the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center. The meeting will be held in person on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at Calvert Pines Senior Center, located at 450 West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The meeting will be held as a continuation of the planning process for a new community center building on Fairground Road to replace the existing facility on Dares Beach Road.

Citizens are invited to attend to ask questions and provide input on the proposed center’s amenities, outdoor space, activities and more. The presentation will show two conceptual site plans, floorplans and renderings as well as results of a public survey conducted earlier this year. Funding strategies will also be discussed. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities and environmental stewardship. For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 1, 2021 – The Department of Parks & Recreation will hold a public meeting to receive input for the planning and construction of the new Harriet E. Brown Community Center. The meeting will be held in person on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at the existing Harriet E. Brown Community Center, located at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.

The meeting will be held as a continuation of the planning process for a new community center building on Fairground Road to replace the existing facility on Dares Beach Road.

Citizens are invited to attend to ask questions and provide input on the proposed center’s amenities, outdoor space, activities, and more. The presentation will show two conceptual site plans, floorplans and renderings as well as results of a public survey conducted earlier this year. Funding strategies will also be discussed. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting.

