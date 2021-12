President Joseph R. Bidenordered the United States Flag to be flown athalf-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff at sunset, Thursday, December 9, 2021.

This is to pay respect to former United States Senator Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman, and war hero among the greatest of the Greatest Generation. Robert Joseph Dole passed away on December 5, 2021.

As a matter of protocol, the Maryland flag is lowered to half-staff. No flag may fly higher than the United States flag.

