CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team collected a seventh-place finish in the 10-team field TYR Yellow Jacket Invitational on Saturday. First-year Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) led the Seahawks in their seventh-place finish as Schwenk put up another school record in the 100 backstroke.

Sam Shenot swimming butterfly vs. Mary Washington (11.12.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

St. Mary’s College notched 519 points in finishing seventh. The Catholic University of America took the lead from Washington College, winning the Invitational by a three-point margin (1,409.5-1,406.5). The University of Lynchburg came in third with 1,232 points followed by Division II Frostburg State University in fourth (1,171.5) and Emory and Henry College in fifth (762.5).



How It Happened

Schwenk picked up his third school record of the weekend as he broke the 100 backstroke record for a third time. He first broke the record on November 20 with a time of 51.89 before breaking it a second time on the first night of the Invitational with 50.41. Schwenk then shaved off another 45-hundredths of a second in dropping the record to 49.96.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Jan. 15 at Marywood (1-4, 1-1 AEC) – Scranton, Pa. – 1:00 p.m.

