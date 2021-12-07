PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Dec. 6, 2021–The Calvert County Department of Public Works will close a section of Chaneyville Road in Owings, beginning on or about Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, for construction improvements to the existing culvert at 3700 Chaneyville Road. Construction is expected to continue through Jan. 14, 2022, weather permitting.

During construction, Chaneyville Road will be closed to traffic in both directions. Traffic will be directed to use Lower Marlboro Road during the closure. Additionally, Flint Hill Road will temporarily be opened for local traffic only. Motorists are advised to use caution in the area while construction is underway.

