SELINSGROVE, PA– St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Indoor Track and Field team made their program debut today at the Susquehanna Early Season Invitational in Selinsgrove, PA. The Seahawks had five athletes compete in the inaugural meet and though the Hawks did not finish with the results they had hoped for, today was a great opportunity to compete and test the abilities of this brand new team.

Ariat Ojulu Running in 800M Run

How It Happened.

The Women’s team had six athletes compete across five events at the Susquehanna Invitational. Seahawks Molly Antuncci, Jordan Bailey , Ariana Lecouras , Natalie Romero , Ariat Ojulu and Alana Thompson had the honor of representing St. Mary’s Track and Field in the program’s birth. All six Seahawks put up a strong effort in their events

, , , and had the honor of representing St. Mary’s Track and Field in the program’s birth. All six Seahawks put up a strong effort in their events Antuncci and Thompson competed in the 200 meter dash for the Seahawks. Of the 33 competitors racing, Thompson dug deep to keep up with her opponents and crossed the finish in 23rd place at 30.98 seconds. Teammate Antuncci tried to stay close to Thompson and was able to earn 28th place for the Hawks at 32.22.

Antuncci also competed in the 400 meter dash alongside Romero. Romero emptied the tank to take home 12th place at 1:12.84. Antuncci kept close behind and finished just two seconds after Romero, clinching 13th place in 1:14.87.

For her second event, Romero competed in the 800 meter run with temmate Ojulu. The 800 meter run would be the only event for Ojulu today so she emptied the tank to take home sixth place for the Seahawks in 2:47.41. Romero finished last of the seven runners competiting at 3:00.94.

Thompson competed in the 60 meter dash for her second and final event of the day. The 60 meter dash had 19 runners participating with Thompson earning a 17th place finish at 9.11 seconds.

The final event for the St. Mary’s women today was the 3000 meter race. Bailey and Lecouras lined up against the 14 other competitors for the race but were not able to stay in front of the pack. Lecouras took home a 13th place finish at 12:55.44 while Bailey fell to 16th at 14:42.65.

Up Next

The Seahawks will head to Fairfax, Virginia where they will compete at George Mason University. The meet is set for Saturday, January 8th.

Like this: Like Loading...