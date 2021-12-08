LEONARDTOWN,MD–The Commissioners ofSt.Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021.

Following approval of the consent agenda, the Commissioners held a public hearing for the Department of Land Use & Growth Management’s request to amend the ordinance for the Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance for Agricultural Alcoholic Beverage Production and Alcoholic Beverage Production and to delete the current uses of Distillery, Winery and Farm Brewery. The Commissioners will continue to receive public comments on this item for seven days.

The Department of Finance delivered the FY2021 independent audit report detailing schedules of fund balance, debt, budget to actual, and other information.

The Commissioners approved resolutions requested by the Department of Human Resources providing for additional St. Mary’s County Government holiday hours for Dec. 23 and 30, 2021,

and June 19, 2022 (Juneteenth).

The Commissioners approved the Department of Recreation & Parks‘ request to continue the Legislative Bond Grant application for $150,000 for a sports complex. The funds will be used for architect and engineering fees to develop a concept design and potential next steps for a proposed sports complex in St. Mary’s County.

The FY20222 Community Partnership agreement with the Local Management Board was approved by the Commissioners, as was the grant from the Governor’s Office for Children for $428,657 plus $1102 in county funds for a total of $429,759. The funds will be distributed to the county, St. Mary’s County Public Schools, the Center for Children and the Tri-County Council to fund children and family programs.

The Department of Aging & Human Services was approved to accept $335,690 in a grant award from the American Rescue Plan Act of the Older Americans Act to aid in pandemic recovery efforts, including congregate meals, home-delivered meals, preventive health and family caregiver services.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation requested and received approval for multiple agenda items relating to the St. Mary’s Transit System. First, the Commissioners approved $227,700 to fund nonpublic school bus driver retention stipends in December 2021 and June 2022. An additional $33,194 budget amendment was also approved for the FY2022 budget to provide equal pay rates for nonpublic school bus drivers as those of public school bus drivers. Then the Commissioners approved the FY2022 Maryland Department of Transportation/Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT/MTA) Capital Grant Agreement for the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) programs for $311,445. The Department was approved to submit applications for the FY2021 Grants for Buses and Bus Facilities to provide for facility repairs and the renovation of the vehicle maintenance facility. Finally, American Rescue Plan Act grant applications were approved for replacement buses, facility improvements and dedicated staffing for routine bus cleaning and sanitization efforts.

The Commissioners next business meeting will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building.

