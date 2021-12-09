The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening in Cheltenham. The deceased driver is 27-year-old Marcell Johnson of Brandywine.

On December 7, 2021, at approximately 7:15 pm, patrol officers responded to the 9800 block of Surratts Road for a single-car crash. Johnson was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed Johnson was driving eastbound on Surratts Road when for reasons now under investigation, his car left the roadway and ultimately struck a tree.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

