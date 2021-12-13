PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 13, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Safety reminds pet owners to be extra cautious during the holiday season. New sights, sounds, and people can cause pets to become over-stressed and may prompt them to act out.

To reduce stress on pets and ensure the safety of others, it is advised to secure pets when visitors are present. Pets may not react well to new people or young children and may become confused, scared, or overprotective, causing them to bite unintentionally. If a pet does bite, please secure the animal immediately and seek medical attention.

Pet owners should ensure gates stay latched and doors remain closed when pets are outside to keep them from potentially escaping. If an animal does become loose, citizens should fill out a lost pet report online at www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/lost. The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter will not take lost-and-found reports over the phone.

“The holidays are a time when we join together to celebrate with our friends and family, and we often overlook our furry family members in the hustle and bustle,” said Public Safety Director Jackie Vaughan. “We know residents love their pets, so take a few easy precautions to make sure you keep your entire family happy and safe through the holiday season.”

It is also important for pet owners to remember that certain holiday foods, flowers, and plants can cause harm and, in some cases, can be deadly to pets if ingested. Guests and children should be cautioned not to feed pets table scraps because foods that vary from the animal’s normal diet can make them sick. If you suspect your pet may have ingested something and is acting differently, contact your veterinarian or the nearest emergency veterinary hospital right away.

For a list of foods and plants that can be harmful to pets, visit the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals online at www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter provides compassionate, humane care and treatments to the shelter population and responsibly finds new homes for animals in the community. For more information about the animal shelter, please call 410-535-7387 or visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.

