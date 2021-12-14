UPDATE45:15 p.m. 12/14/2021: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit has been working throughout the night to determine the causation and contributing factors to the fatal crash that occurred on Rt. 4 at Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard, MD on December 13, 2021.

Based on the numerous witness statements from citizens who saw the collision occur, physical evidence collected on the scene, and vehicle evidence, it has been determined that the driver of the Jeep Compass Failed to Stop at a Dedicated Left Turn Light, Failed to Obey a Traffic Control Signal and Failed to Yield the Right of Way. At the time of the crash, the signal was a solid red left-turn arrow. The Ford F-250 vehicle that was traveling northbound on MD Route 4 entered the intersection on a green signal.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation and a full report will be forthcoming once all the evidence is analyzed and reports from partner agencies are obtained.

On Monday, December 13, 2021, at approximately 5:20 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau responded to the area of MD Rt. 4 and Calvert Beach Road in St. Leonard, MD for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision. Due to the circumstance, the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to assume the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2018 Jeep Compass was stationary in traffic waiting for a vehicle to be towed from the left turn lane of southbound Rt. 4. At some point, the Jeep Compass went around the tow and attempted to cross northbound Rt. 4 onto Calvert Beach Road. A 2017 Ford F250 Super Duty struck the Jeep Compass.

Cody Blackwell

The 2018 Jeep Compass was operated by Laura Rae Turnbaugh, 45 of Chesapeake Beach, MD. Turnbaugh was flown to Washington Hospital Center via Trooper 7. The Jeep was also occupied by two rear-seat passengers. One passenger, a 13-year old female, was flown to Children’s Hospital via Trooper 7. The other passenger, a 16-year old male, was ground transported to CalvertHealth Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The 2017 Ford F250 was operated by Stephen Thomas Knott, 45 of Saint Inigoes. MD. The driver and passenger of the Ford F250 refused medical treatment and were released from the scene.

Senior Deputy First Class Jeffrey Hardesty of the Crash Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact S/DFC Hardesty at (410) 535-2800 or via email. Jeffrey.Hardesty@calvertcountymd.gov.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the victim:

