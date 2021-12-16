ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior Leo Boucher (West River, Md./South River) was the unanimous selection for November’s St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawk of the Month. The Department of Athletics & Recreation Executive Team selects the Seahawk of the Month award recipient each month.

Credit: Lexi Pline / Lexi Pline Photography

Boucherclaimed the monthly honor after capturing the 2021 Inter-Collegiate Sailing Association(ICSA) Men’sSinglehandedNational Championship title on November 6-7.

He captured the Glen S. Foster Trophy for the second time in his career as the ICSA Men’s Singlehanded National Champion on November 7. Boucher put up a 27-point victory at the two-day 2021 ICSA Men’s Singlehanded Nationals hosted by the Severn Sailing Association in conjunction with the U.S. Naval Academy.

Boucher first brought home the Foster Trophy back in 2019 as a sophomore when he edged Richard McCann ’22 of the University of Miami, 65-68, for his first ICSA singlehanded national championship title. As a first-year, he earned the George Griswold Trophy as the national runner-up. Boucher then took a gap year from St. Mary’s College in 2020-21 and was unable to defend his 2019 title.

Field Hockey: Sophie Carlson, Sr., D

Sophie Carlson, Sr., D Men’s Swimming: LukeSchwenk, Fy.

LukeSchwenk, Fy. Women’s Swimming:Anna Kidd, So.

2021-22 Seahawks of the Month

September – Roshawn Panton, Men’s Soccer, Sr., M

– Roshawn Panton, Men’s Soccer, Sr., M October – Madeleine Blaisdell, Women’s Cross Country, So.

– Madeleine Blaisdell, Women’s Cross Country, So. November – Leo Boucher , Sailing, Jr.

Like this: Like Loading...