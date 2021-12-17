Calvert County Board of Education (CalvertBOE) has begun a search for a superintendent of Schools to replace Dr. Daniel Curry, who announced his retirement effective June 30, 2021.

Ray & Associates, Inc, a professional organization specializing in educational executive leadership searches, was selected to guide CalvertBOE through the process. Ray & Associates will work alongside CalvertBOE to recruit from the nation’s largest pool of candidates searching for a new Superintendent through a robust search process.

We will be soliciting participation from parents, students, staff, and the community through a survey to identify the characteristics the public believes the next superintendent should possess, as well as the challenges the public believes the next superintendent will face. The survey will open on December 16, 2021, and maybe completed by accessing the link located on Calvert County Public School’s website. Ray & Associates will compile and provide survey results to Members of the Board to assist them in developing superintendent qualifications and leadership characteristics to guide the search.

In the spirit of openness and transparency, information will be shared with the public as the search progresses.

