PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Dec. 16, 2021–Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability.New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive.These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.
The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new, expanded and relocated businesses:
New Businesses
Cakes from Home, LLC, Prince Frederick
- 443-684-5515
- 2976 Penwick Lane, Suite 203, Dunkirk
- 301-327-5111
- 251 C St., Solomons
- 410-326-4817
- 8400 Nursery Road, Lusby
- 443-966-3030
- 1030 Golden West Way, Lusby
- 410-231-8096
- 2819 West Chesapeake Beach Road, Dunkirk
- 443-822-5680
Expansion
- 14510 South Solomons Island Road, Solomons
- 443-404-5073
Relocation
Solomons Veterinary Medical Center
- 13872 HG Trueman Road, Solomons
- 410-326-4300
The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.