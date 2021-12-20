PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Dec. 16, 2021–Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability.New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive.These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new, expanded and relocated businesses:

New Businesses

Cakes from Home, LLC, Prince Frederick

443-684-5515

Class Above Body Spa

2976 Penwick Lane, Suite 203, Dunkirk

301-327-5111

La Vela Italian Restaurant

251 C St., Solomons

410-326-4817

Maryland Self Storage

8400 Nursery Road, Lusby

443-966-3030

Stormy’s Cottage Kitchen

1030 Golden West Way, Lusby

410-231-8096

Tiny Touch Photography

2819 West Chesapeake Beach Road, Dunkirk

443-822-5680

Expansion

Jacqueline Morgan Day Spa

14510 South Solomons Island Road, Solomons

443-404-5073

Relocation

Solomons Veterinary Medical Center

13872 HG Trueman Road, Solomons

410-326-4300

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

