PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. –Dec. 16, 2021–Calvert County is committed to fostering a dynamic and competitive business climate to ensure economic growth and sustainability.New businesses are a sign that the Calvert County economy continues to thrive.These new businesses help stimulate the economy and provide employment opportunities for local residents.

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Department of Economic Development congratulate the following new, expanded and relocated businesses:

New Businesses

Cakes from Home, LLC, Prince Frederick

  • 443-684-5515

Class Above Body Spa

  • 2976 Penwick Lane, Suite 203, Dunkirk
  • 301-327-5111

La Vela Italian Restaurant

  • 251 C St., Solomons
  • 410-326-4817

Maryland Self Storage

  • 8400 Nursery Road, Lusby
  • 443-966-3030

Stormy’s Cottage Kitchen

  • 1030 Golden West Way, Lusby
  • 410-231-8096

Tiny Touch Photography

  • 2819 West Chesapeake Beach Road, Dunkirk
  • 443-822-5680

Expansion

Jacqueline Morgan Day Spa

  • 14510 South Solomons Island Road, Solomons
  • 443-404-5073

Relocation

Solomons Veterinary Medical Center

  • 13872 HG Trueman Road, Solomons
  • 410-326-4300

The Calvert County Department of Economic Development works to help all businesses succeed, from small, local businesses to large, national enterprises. For information on the Department of Economic Development and the many services, the county offers the business community, contact the department at 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880, or by email at info@ecalvert.com.

