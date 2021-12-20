Baltimore, MD— In an effort to encourage Medicaid recipients to get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Maryland Department of Health’s (MDH) Medicaid program today announced support for a vaccine incentive program sponsored by the HealthChoice managed care organizations (MCOs).

The HealthChoice COVID-19 Gift Card Program begins today and lasts until the end of March 2022. Unvaccinated HealthChoice participants ages 12 and older who complete a full two-dose Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine series or who receive a single Johnson & Johnson vaccine within this time frame can claim a $100 COVID-19 gift card from their MCO.

“Unvaccinated Marylanders remain at the highest risk of severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID-19 and its highly contagious variants,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “This incentive for our Medicaid population, whose vaccination rate is much lowercompared to other Marylanders, is intended to keep them safe and protected against this deadly disease.”

MDH will support the HealthChoice COVID-19 Gift Card Program by making details about the program available through the GoVAX Call Center (855-MD-GoVAX).

For more information about Maryland’s COVID-19 response, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov. For up-to-date data about COVID-19 statewide, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov

