On Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at approximately 6:56 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of 19381 Point Lookout Road in Lexington Park for the reported head-on collision. Upon arrival, one of the drivers was pronounced deceased and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2008 Ford Escape, operated by Mark John Dominiak, age 23 of Dameron, was traveling southbound on Point Lookout Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2018 Dodge Journey, operated by Christopher Wayne Quade Jr., age 33 of Leonardtown, which was traveling northbound on the highway.

Dominiak was pronounced deceased at the scene and Quade was transported by helicopter to a regional trauma center for treatment.

At this time, driver error appears to be a contributing factor in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or events leading up to it and have not yet provided a statement is asked to contact Sgt. Brian Connelly at 301-475-4200, ext. 8031 or email brian.connelly@stmarysmd.com .

