FLEET READINESS CENTER AVIATION SUPPORT EQUIPMENT SOLOMONS, Md.– Commander Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) recently named Acquisition Group Lead, Adrienne Somerville, the new Director of Fleet Readiness Center Aviation Support Equipment (FRCASE) effective Jan. 1, 2022.

New Fleet Readiness Center Aviation Support Equipment Director, Adrienne Somerville takes the helm Jan. 1, 2022.

“Ms. Somerville brings more than 25 years of NAVAIR experience to this position with a diverse background in contracting, workforce development, and FRC acquisition support. This background, coupled with her strong leadership skills, will continue FRCASE’s journey to be a world-class organization in support equipment maintenance, repair, and overhaul,” COMFRC’s Executive Director, Roy Harris said.

With repair and overhaul capabilities for over 2,500 different types of aviation support equipment, FRCASE is the only Navy depot with sites strategically located to meet the repair and rework requirements of Navy and Marine Corps customers.

“It is an honor and humbling opportunity to partner with and lead 11 major sites nationwide, as we collaborate and focus on the availability, capability, and affordability of Aviation Support Equipment. I am looking forward to this rewarding work that our Sailors and Marines rely on to accomplish their mission around the world,” Somerville said.

FRCASE provides agile, relevant, quality ASE maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services to meet Naval Aviation Enterprise entitlements and Optimized Fleet Response Plan requirements in an efficient and cost-effective manner. FRCASE’s services provide seamless integrated MRO services to reduce cycle time and improve the availability of ready for use aviation support equipment assets for U.S. Navy and Marine Corps activities.

Like this: Like Loading...