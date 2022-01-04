Marcel Frazier Sr.

The Homicide Unit arrested a suspect in connection with Saturday morning’s domestic-related homicide in Clinton. The suspect is 45-year-old Marcel Frazier, Sr., of Clinton. He’s charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his stepson 25-year-old Aaron Wilson-Frazier.

On January 1, 2022, at approximately 1:40 am, officers responded to the family’s home in the 6000 block of Plata Street. The victim was located suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Patrol officers located the suspect at the home and took him into custody. The preliminary investigation revealed the suspect shot the victim during a dispute.

The suspect is charged with first and second-degree murder and related charges. He’s in the custody of the Department of Corrections and is being held on a no-bond status.

If anyone has information, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please reference case number 22-0000021.

