Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes started the season as the favorite to secure the NFL MVP award, and his team led the way in the betting for Super Bowl glory, but it would be fair to say the season didn’t start smoothly for the Arrowhead Stadium side.

Andy Reid’s side was 3-4 after their week seven loss to the Tennessee Titans, an absolute disaster of a display leading to a resounding 3-27 defeat, and Mahomes was considered enemy number one with Chiefs fans and pundits who predicted his imminent downfall.

The 26-year-old was throwing interceptions with alarming regularity, ten in the first eight weeks of the season, and things were not looking good for the Chiefs, and it reflected in the sports odds , with Kansas falling away in the betting.

Fortunately, form is temporary, and class is permanent. Patrick Mahomes has ably battled back to once again be considered the best in the business. Kansas turned their season around with a run of eight straight wins, with their star quarterback proving just how capable he is.

They now sit pretty at the top of the AFC West with an 11-5 record and are looking forward to what the postseason might bring them. Mahomes’ form of late has earned him the AFC Offensive Player of the Month award for December, and he certainly has what it takes to once again guide his team to a Super Bowl, as he did two years previously.

Andy Reid is clearly very aware of just how important Mahomes is to the overall progress of his team and often sings his praises;

“Offensively, Pat (Mahomes)… he just keeps firing,” Reid said. “That’s the part you love about him. He’s never out of it, mentally, of a game. He just keeps rolling — 400-plus yards.”

Indeed Mahomes has completed five 300+ yard performances thus far this season, and only five players have completed more passing yards this season, and he’s also managed to reduce those dreaded interceptions of late.

When asked if the Chiefs could depend on Mahomes to deliver, especially in the postseason, Reid was unanimous in his verdict ;

“Always,” Reid said. “He’s unique that way. You guys have been around him now for a few years, and you’ve seen just about everything here. He’s got to stick with it, trust himself, trust the guys around him, trust the calls. He doesn’t ever question that stuff. He just goes and plays. There are so many little things that I appreciate from him. That’s why he’s one of the greatest.”

The Chiefs close out their regular season campaign with a trip to take on the Denver Broncos in a game that means little to the hosts but is important to Kansas as they seek to enter the playoffs and beyond.

Last season Mahomes tasted disappointment as his side fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady in the Super Bowl, and he’ll be keen to get a measure of revenge next month, should the two sides meet again.

