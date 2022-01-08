KANSAS CITY, Mo. –United Soccer Coaches released its list of Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award recipients for high school and college soccer programs on Tuesday and the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team received the United Soccer Coaches Silver Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award for the 2021 season. United Soccer Coachesrecognized a total of 193 teams across the country for exhibiting fair play, sporting behavior, and adherence to the laws of the game.

There are four levels to the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award:

Platinum: No cards accumulated during the season

No cards accumulated during the season Gold: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 1-10%

Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 1-10% Silver: Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 11-30%

Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 11-30% Bronze:Percentage of cards accumulated during the season ranging from 31-50%

St. Mary’s College accumulated four yellow cards in 19 contests this season. This is the Seahawks’ eighth all-time Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award, earning Gold in 2007 and 2008 and Silver in 2002, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2016, and 2021.

The Seahawks were one of two United East Conference women’s soccer programs to pick up the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Award as Penn State Abington garnered the Bronze Award with five yellow cards in 16 games.

Like this: Like Loading...