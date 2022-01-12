The United States Flag is to be lowered from midnight tonight until sunset tomorrow, Thursday, January 13, 2022. This is the day of interment for former United States Senator Harry Reid.

Harry Reid passed away Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Reid was diagnosed as having pancreatic cancer in 2018. He’d served in Congress from 1983 until retiring in 2017. Two years ago he reported his cancer was in remission.

He became most well-known for his use of the “nuclear option” in 2013, leading the charge to end the filibuster on executive branch nominees and judicial nominees other than to the Supreme Court.

As a matter of protocol, the Maryland flag is lowered to half-staff. No flag may fly higher than the United States flag.

