LATHAM, N.Y. – Junior Sydney Anderson (Ellicott City, Md./Wilde Lake) picked up United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors for the week ending March 13 as announced by the league office Tuesday morning.

The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team currently owns a 2-3 overall record but the Seahawks have kicked off the spring portion of their 2021-22 campaign with a 2-1 mark. Over those three matches, Anderson posted a 3-0 record in singles action and a 2-1 log in doubles play.

In the 8-1 win over Marymount (Va.) University, she earned a 6-0, 6-2 victory at No. 5 singles. Anderson then teamed up with Giselle Harris for an 8-6 win at No. 3 doubles.

She registered a 6-1, 6-0 triumph at No. 4 singles as St. Mary’s College garnered a 9-0 triumph over Hood College. Anderson notched an 8-2 win at No. 2 doubles with partner, Amber Manspeaker .

Anderson ended the week with a 6-4, 6-2 victory at No. 4 singles as the Seahawks suffered an 8-1 setback at Goucher College.

The Seahawks (2-3) will be back in action today, Tuesday, March 15 at 3:30 p.m. down in South Carolina, taking on Agnes Scott College (0-2) in a non-conference match at the PTR Spring Tennis Fest.

2021-22 United East Conference Women’s Tennis Players of the Week

Sep. 20 – Amber Manspeaker , St. Mary’s College, Fy.

Sep. 27 – Georgia Macensky, Penn College, So.

Oct. 4 – Samantha Bogush, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Oct. 11 – Breanna DeSantis, Penn State Harrisburg, Fy.

Mar. 14 – Sydney Anderson , St. Mary’s College, Jr.

Like this: Like Loading...