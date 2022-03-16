Prince Frederick, MD- On Saturday, March 12, 2022, the Prince Frderick Volunteer Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire in the 5900 block of Ketch Road.

Upon arrival, they discovered and two-story, single-family home with fire and smoke showing. The crew from Engine 21 found the fire in the attic of the garage at the residence. Company 6 (Huntingtown) assisted on the call. Safety Officer Sharpe had command of the call.

After then thirty-five firefighters spent fifteen minutes gaining control, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

According to the preliminary report issued, the fire and origin are still under investigation. The estimated damage is $30,000.00. No injuries or deaths were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

