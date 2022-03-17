Razzle is a two-year-old, 30-pound, tri-color beagle ISO his forever home. Razzle is an all-around great beagle boy! He likes people and has gotten along great with other dogs.

Razzle and his foster brother love to sniff, explore and play.

Razzle would love to have a canine companion and a fenced yard for exploring, playing, and running some beagle zoomies!

Razzle’s vetting is up to date and he is ready to find his forever home.

Click this link if you would like to see and read more about Razzle.

If you are interested in adopting Razzle or another beagle ISO their forever home send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org.

