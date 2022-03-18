It would be an understatement to say that Chaptico Maryland’s Megan Mann had a breakout season in 2021. Megan was the 2014 U Car Champion at Potomac and the following season, 2015 Megan joined the crate late model division. She has gained more and more experience during her tenure in the class but nothing would prepare her for what she would accomplish in 2021.

Megan got her season started in fine fashion as she took third in the season-opening event. The next three events would not be kind as she finished outside the top five in two of those events and was a non-qualifier for the RUSH touring event at Potomac that drew a 43 Car field. She would get back on track with three consecutive top-five feature finishes in the next three shows.

Megan Mann Credit: Potomac Speedway

The June 18th program would be a memorable one for Megan indeed. Greg Carrico made his first-ever Potomac crate late model start and would start on the pole and eventually lead every lap for the breakthrough victory, with Megan finishing a solid second. Unfortunately, Carrico’s BRC no.67 failed a post-race inspection, giving the win to Megan. The Potomac faithful gave Megan a standing ovation as she pulled in victory Lane with what seemed like 500 people gathering for the celebration! “Greg ran a good race and I hate to win this way, but we were due” Megan stated post-race.

“All of our sponsors and especially my mom and dad have stuck with me through the ups and downs and to finally get them a win is an incredible feeling.” As special as this night was, her season would get better as this would not be her final trip to Victory Lane.

On July 12th Megan and her family towed The family-owned no.55 to the historic Hagerstown Speedway. In only Her second career start at the track, Megan started on the outside of the front row and would lead all 20 laps of the nonstop feature, becoming the only woman in track history to win in a late model class. “I don’t even know what to say, we came up here to give this place a try, and coming home with a win is absolutely amazing.”

The following weekend on July 18th The team would return to their home track, Potomac Speedway. Mann took the lead at the drop of the green flag from her second starting spot and would eventually hold off the seven-time winner and eventual track champion Jeremy Pilkerton to score her third overall win of the 2021 season.

Megan Mann, 2021 Credit: Potomac Speedway

Megan’s grandfather, current car owner for Jason Covert, and former Potomac promoter, Pete Cameron was quite choked up after his granddaughter’s flag to flag run. “She’s gotten pretty good.” An emotional Cameron stated after her victory. “She has worked so hard to get where she is at and I couldn’t be more proud of her than I am right now.”

With the 2022 season less than two weeks away Mann and Company are prepared for a busy season. “We plan to travel some this year,” Mann revealed. The team will utilize their trusty 2017 Rocket XR-1 with an Ingram racing engines piece bolted in place. “We plan on doing stuff around homes like Potomac, Winchester, and Hagerstown but we’re also thinking about doing the battle of the bay series and also possibly getting out to Lernerville.”

Basically, a family-funded team, Megan’s goals for this season are pretty simple. “We just want to be competitive wherever we go.” Megan’s bottom lined. “We are focused primarily on race wins and not chasing points at any particular track.” “Winning at Winchester is certainly on my bucket list. We’ve run well there in the past and it would be pretty cool if we could get one there.”

Megan Mann has become one of the most popular drivers in the crate late model division. Her determination and simple approach to racing, certainly have her career pointed in the right direction.

