Lothian, MD- Anne Arundel County Police arrested Kyle William Benjamin, 23/Mechanicsville, MD, during a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Mt. Lion Road in Lothian, MD.

According to the report, probable cause was established to search the vehicle. During the search, officers found a 9mm polymer 80 handgun, a disassembled AR-15 with 208 rounds loaded in magazines 182 9mm rounds (loaded in magazines), approximately 754.94 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 37.69 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, approximately 196.86 grams of THC wax, 12 syringes containing suspected liquid Psilocybin, a digital scale, and $846.00 in US currency.

Benjamin was charged with the following:

Assault Weapon/Magazine use

Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime

Loaded handgun in a vehicle

Firearm/Drug Traffic Crime

CDS: Distribution with a firearm

Handgun in vehicle

Manufacture CDS- PCP/LSD/Hall

CDS Production Equipment: PCP,LSD,Hall

CDS possession with intent to distribute: PCP/LSD/Hall

CDS with intent to distribute

Firearm/Drug traffic crime

CDS Possession- not marijuana

Benjamin was initially held without bond but was released on his own recognizance on March 7, 2022. He faces seven felony charges and six misdemeanor charges.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30, 2022, in Annapolis, MD

