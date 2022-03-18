Lothian, MD- Anne Arundel County Police arrested Kyle William Benjamin, 23/Mechanicsville, MD, during a traffic stop in the area of Southern Maryland Boulevard and Mt. Lion Road in Lothian, MD.
According to the report, probable cause was established to search the vehicle. During the search, officers found a 9mm polymer 80 handgun, a disassembled AR-15 with 208 rounds loaded in magazines 182 9mm rounds (loaded in magazines), approximately 754.94 grams of suspected Psilocybin mushrooms, approximately 37.69 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl, approximately 196.86 grams of THC wax, 12 syringes containing suspected liquid Psilocybin, a digital scale, and $846.00 in US currency.
Benjamin was charged with the following:
- Assault Weapon/Magazine use
- Firearm use/Fel-Violent Crime
- Loaded handgun in a vehicle
- Firearm/Drug Traffic Crime
- CDS: Distribution with a firearm
- Handgun in vehicle
- Manufacture CDS- PCP/LSD/Hall
- CDS Production Equipment: PCP,LSD,Hall
- CDS possession with intent to distribute: PCP/LSD/Hall
- CDS with intent to distribute
- Firearm/Drug traffic crime
- CDS Possession- not marijuana
Benjamin was initially held without bond but was released on his own recognizance on March 7, 2022. He faces seven felony charges and six misdemeanor charges.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 30, 2022, in Annapolis, MD