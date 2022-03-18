Waldorf, MD- On March 17 at 9:10 a.m., officers responded to Berry Road near Bunker Hill Road in Waldorf for the report of a crash involving a passenger car and a school bus.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the bus was attempting to make a U-turn from westbound Berry Road onto eastbound Berry Road when a passenger car, traveling east, collided with the bus, causing the bus to hit a guardrail. The bus had 20 elementary school students from Berry Elementary School on board.

Three students were transported by ambulance to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver of the bus was not injured. The driver in the passenger car was also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Halt ID #429 at 301-932-2222.

