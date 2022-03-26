At the Board of Education’s meeting on March 24th, Board Members appointed Dr. Andrae Townsel as the next superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS). Dr. Townsel will assume the role on July 1, 2022, contingent upon the approval of the appointment, in writing, by the State Superintendent of Schools. With the announcement, Dr. Townsel becomes the first African American to be appointed Superintendent in Calvert County.

Board of Education President, Pamela Cousins stated, “Ray & Associates, the executive search firm, presented a diverse nationwide pool of qualified candidates that made it challenging to choose the best nominee. The work required to hire a superintendent took careful planning and thoughtful deliberation. I wish to thank my Board colleagues, our Board Assistant, and the community members who participated in stakeholder meetings, surveys and submitted public comments. We are pleased and excited to continue offering excellence in education for our students with Dr. Townsel.”

Dr. Townsel‘s term follows that of Dr. Daniel D. Curry, who retires after eight (8) years as superintendent and a 48- year career in education. As the next superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools, Dr. Townsel brings a wealth of educational and leadership experience to our school system.

Dr. Townsel holds a master’s degree in educational administration and policy, and a doctoral degree in educational leadership and policy studies from Howard University in Washington D.C. As an innovative leader, Dr. Townsel brings with his strong knowledge of school finance and an impeccable record of fiscal responsibility at all levels. His service as Superintendent to the students and families of Benton Harbor Area Schools led to the elimination of the School System’s 14-year budget deficit, increases in pay for teachers after a 10-year salary freeze, and the development of a 5-year District Strategic Plan. His dedication and drive for success propelled him to be nominated as Michigan’s 2021 Superintendent of the Year.

“My mission, in education, is to provide the best outcomes possible for students and their families. I understand that parents and guardians want nothing but the best for their children. Parents and guardians put their hope and trust in the school system, and it is our duty to meet their expectations.

Additionally, my aim will be to ensure the best working environment possible for all that choose to serve in this amazing school district. The education profession is the most rewarding career in our society. We are on the same roster looking to achieve the same goal. The goal is excellence for the students.

My leadership team will lead to enhancing the educational experience for all students in this amazing school district. To achieve the best for our students, we must and will work together as a team.

It is such a privilege and honor to be selected to serve the community and stakeholders of Calvert County Public Schools. Let’s work together and let’s win together!”

