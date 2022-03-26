PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – The Department of the Navy (Navy) has completed the final version of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Testing and Training Activities in the Patuxent River Complex. It has been filed with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, as implemented by the Council on Environmental Quality, and is available for public viewing.

The Final EIS evaluates the potential environmental effects of continuing to conduct military testing and training activities within the Patuxent River Complex needed to meet current and projected military readiness requirements. The Patuxent River Complex includes Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, Bloodsworth Island Range, and the water and airspace where the Navy conducts aircraft testing and training in Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware.

The completion of the Final EIS follows years of research, analysis, consultations with state and federal agencies, stakeholder and tribal engagement, and public involvement, including opportunities to review the scope of analysis and Draft EIS, provide formal comments, and attend public meetings. Comments received during the Draft EIS public review and comment period were considered, and the Navy’s responses to those comments are included in the Final EIS.

Regulations provide for a 30-day wait period after the Final EIS is published before the Navy may take final action. The Navy will then publish a Record of Decision to inform the public of the Navy’s decision. The Record of Decision will include a discussion of the alternatives considered in the Final EIS and plans for any mitigation measures and monitoring efforts.

The Navy is committed to providing the public with an accessible version of the Final EIS. The Final EIS is available on the project website at www.PRCEIS.com and at the following public libraries: St. Mary’s County Library Lexington Park Branch and Charlotte Hall Branch; Calvert Library Southern Branch; Dorchester County Central Library; Somerset County Library Princess Anne Branch; Lancaster Community Library; and Northumberland Public Library. If you have questions or would like more information, please visit www.PRCEIS.com or contact the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Sustainability Office at (301) 342-9902.

