BRIDGEWATER, VA– The Men’s track and field team competed in seven events yesterday, putting up seven top-ten finishes. Seahawks William Christophel and Ethan Carpenter each notched a podium finish for St Mary’s. Carpenter also broke his discus throw record, the only record to be broken at the meet.

Ethan Carpenter Competing in the Weight Throw

How it Happened

Ethan Carpenter stepped up to the podium twice today. Carpenter earned a second-place finish in the discus throw, breaking his previous record of 37.57 meters, with a throw of 40.67 meters. Chamarr Auber also finished in the top 10, placing eighth with a distance of 33.70 meters.

stepped up to the podium twice today. Carpenter earned a second-place finish in the discus throw, breaking his previous record of 37.57 meters, with a throw of 40.67 meters. also finished in the top 10, placing eighth with a distance of 33.70 meters. Ethan Carpenter also took third place in the hammer throw where he threw a distance of 47.44 meters. Marion Lajara also competed in the event and took 20th place at 24.07 meters.

also took third place in the hammer throw where he threw a distance of 47.44 meters. also competed in the event and took 20th place at 24.07 meters. Marion Lajara then was the lone Seahawk for St. Mary’s in the javelin throw where he clinched 17th place with a throw of 23.70 meters,

then was the lone Seahawk for St. Mary’s in the javelin throw where he clinched 17th place with a throw of 23.70 meters, William Christophel took third place in the 800M run where he finished at a time of 2:05.43. Seahawks Nate Norris , Caleb Shankle , and Patton Harbourt competed in the event as well where they placed 18th, 19th, and 20th place respectively.

took third place in the 800M run where he finished at a time of 2:05.43. Seahawks , and Patton Harbourt competed in the event as well where they placed 18th, 19th, and 20th place respectively. William Christophel saw his second top ten finish for the day in the 400M dash. Christophel took 6th place at 54.18 seconds. Emmanuel Douge tallied the sixth top ten finish for the Seahawks, finishing just four spots behind Christophel at a time of 55.23.

saw his second top ten finish for the day in the 400M dash. Christophel took 6th place at 54.18 seconds. tallied the sixth top ten finish for the Seahawks, finishing just four spots behind Christophel at a time of 55.23. Kirby Obi clinched the seventh and final top ten finish for St. Mary’s at the meet. Obi competed in the 200M dash, crossing the finish line in 25.89 seconds for 10th place.

Seahawks Nate Norris , Caleb Shankle, and Patton Harbourt competed in the 1500M run for St. Mary’s. Norris came in 25th place at 4:50.18 while Shankle finished just 16 seconds later in 29th place at 5:06.82. Harbourt rounded out the race for the Seahawks, coming in at 31st place in 5:17.24.

Up Next

The Seahawks will host their first meet in program history on April 2nd. Events are set to start at 9:30 AM and will take place at JLR Stadium.

Like this: Like Loading...