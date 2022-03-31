PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – March 30, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation will accept applications for the Therman Gray Scholarship Education Award beginning Friday, April 1 through Thursday, June 30. High school seniors pursuing a career in parks and recreation or a related field are encouraged to submit an application for consideration to receive a $1,000 scholarship. Scholarships will be awarded to a graduating senior in each district of Calvert County. Applicants must be enrolled in a Calvert County public school, private school or homeschooled.

For applications or more information visit online or call the Department of Parks & Recreation at 410-535-1600, ext. 2649. Applications can be submitted by emailing ParksandRecreation@calvertcountymd.gov.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy, and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities, and environmental stewardship.

For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

Like this: Like Loading...